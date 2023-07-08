Mauricio Pochettino’s return to football management comes with high expectations, given the Argentine’s track record of success at Southampton, Tottenham, and PSG. Here are the most important acquisitions Chelsea has made this summer.

First, Chelsea have added attacking depth by acquiring Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig

Second, forward Nicolas Jackson has signed with Villarreal from Spanish club Yellow Submarines after a stellar season.

Malo Gusto, a promising young defender who was recently acquired from Olympique Lyon, is the third member of the team.

Levi Colwill, a defender from Brighton and Hove, was brought in by Chelsea as a replacement for departing starters.

5. Uncertainty surrounds Baba Rahman’s future once he returns from a loan stint at Reading.

Talented forward Hudson Odoi returns from Bayern Leverkusen and will discuss his future with the new head coach.

Seventh-string center back Malang Sarr comes returning from a stint with AS Monaco and will have to prove himself in order to earn regular playing time.

Romelu Lukaku, whose loan at Inter Milan has ended, appears to be on the verge of being released.

First, Cezar Azpilicueta, who captained the team to great success, has left to play for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in his native Spain.

Second, the talented Mason Mount has signed with Manchester United’s bitter rivals for a reported £55 million.

Thirdly, Kai Havertz, a youthful and versatile player who was signed by Arsenal for a reported £60 million.

Mateo Kovacic (4) – He has underperformed at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester City could use his services.

N’Golo Kante, the team’s humble leader, has signed with Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad.

Kalidou Koulibaly, number six, is a defender who had a rough time after coming from Napoli and has since left for the Saudi club Al Hilal.

Loftus Cheek, number seven, is a fantastic purchase for AC Milan as they want to regain their former greatness.

The talented goalkeeper Edourd Mendy fell out of favor last season, but he found a new home with Al Ahli SFC, where he will be guaranteed playing time.

Denis Zakaria, a Swiss midfielder with a lot of talent but bad luck at Stamford Bridge. Back at Juventus he goes.

Joao Felix, 10, has returned to Atletico Madrid after a brief loan from Chelsea,

but the Blues have yet to pursue a permanent transfer.

