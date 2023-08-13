Confirmed Chelsea line-up vs Liverpool: Three changes from XI vs Dortmund

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has named a strong team for his first Premier League game as Blues boss with Reece James as captain.

The newly appointed Blues boss is hoping to stable a primary win for Chelsea withinside the final 8 tries towards Liverpool and they may should do it with out Kepa Arrizabalaga who has been overlooked due to the fact he’s at the verge of finishing a mortgage pass to Real Madrid. In his absence, Robert Sanchez who simplest joined the membership final week is in post.

Experience defender Thiago Silva takes his region in valuable defence in addition to new signing Axel Disasi and the fast-growing Levi Colwill. The membership’s assistant captain Ben Chilwell is at left wing-again at the same time as captain Reece James is desired to Malo Gusto at proper wing-returned.

The midfield has the active Conor Gallager, Enzo Fernandez and Carney Chukwuemeka with Chelsea nevertheless in discussions with Brighton for the signing of midfielder Moises Caicedo. Ironically, it’s far Liverpool who’ve a deal agreed for the midfielder despite the fact that he’s made it clean he desires to play for Chelsea.

The the front has Raheem Sterling, and the thrilling Nicolas Jackson are the the front who’ve been tasked with the goals

Jurgen Klopp’s group misplaced 8 Premier League away suits final season, as many as of their preceding 3 campaigns mixed so Chelsea might be at the excessive right here hoping to take all 3 factors and get their new season and new generation to a triumphing start.

The most effective everlasting Chelsea supervisor to go through a domestic defeat in his first Premier League fixture in rate of the membership was Glenn Hoddle towards Blackburn in 1993.

The showed Chelsea crew: Sanchez, James, Chilwell, Enzo, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Jackson, Disasi, Thiago and Colwill.

Oladaily (

)