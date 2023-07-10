Confession of Regret: Wife’s Poisonous Plot to Control Husband’s Affections”

A over jealous married lady in Ondo state confessed how she was given a poison instead of a love spell to control her lamented her decision.

The 32 years old lady confessed this when her husband collapsed after eaten the food she prepared. According to the lady she said and I quote,I do not have the intention to kill my husband. I only went to an herbalist to get a love spell so that my husband will not look outside and focus on me alone.

The lady who spoke in an heavy laden voice made the confession when family members of the husband family interrogated her with questions. The lady who further said her husband is caring and always comes back home every two weeks after rigorous work at Abuja.

When asked how did you got to know the herbalist.She said Fumilayo is the one instigated her for the love spell. I have not been to any herbalist place before but Fumi my best friend said since my husband is working at Abuja.i need to use love spell on him so that he will not have time for other ladies.

She was begging the family members to forgive her and rescue the life of her husband because his life is at stake.Members of the family rushed him to a nearby spiritualist for help , but he lacked the remedy to subdue the poison.

They quickly left the place and went to Dr Kenneth spiritual home+234, 7083, 558, 057 where a solution was found. The husband is recuperating at the spiritual home of Dr Kenneth.

The woman said Fumi has been telling her to use a love spell for the husband for over a year until she fell into her advice. The love spell substance was to control his senses and adhere strictly to her demand turned to be poison.

The family members sent for the said Fumi to appear and explain her self, but unfortunately after hearing the incident she travelled out of ondo state to an unknown destination.

However, the matter was officially reported to Fumi’s husband who came to appeal for the family. In his words,my wife called me when i have gone to work this morning that she is going to Ibadan for an urgent business trip, but promised to be back tomorrow. All calls to her phone number was unsuccessful as her phone was switched off.

Fumi’s husband pleaded to the family that he will bear all expenses incurred to revive the man. He however, promised to bring Fumi for questioning when she is back.

Both the family members and Fumi’s husband went to Dr Kenneth spiritual home and discovered the man was recuperating fast as he was responding to treatment.

Few days later, Fumi came back home when she found out that the man is alive. Her husband actually brought her to the family of the poisoned man where she confessed that her intentions was to kill the man because of his caring attitude towards her friend.

She connived with the herbalist to give the wife a poison and not love spell.She has been arrested by the police and the matter will be transferred to the magistrate court for prosecution soon.

Thanks to Dr Kenneth who revived the husband from untimely death occasioned by his over jealous wife who is now regretting her friendship with Mrs Fumi who wanted to kill her husband.

Are you experiencing a lack of progress in your professional life? Struggling with unsuccessful work relationships, eroding client trust, and unreliable suppliers? Is your business suffering from declining turnover, leaving you worried about bankruptcy? If you’re seeking to elevate your business and improve partnerships, we have a solution for you. At Dr. Faraji Spiritual Home, we address the root causes, eliminating curses and restoring a peaceful and productive environment for your success. Get in touch with us at (+234, 7083, 558, 057) via phone or WhatsApp, or visit us at Oru West along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.