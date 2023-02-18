This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Conditions That Can make Me and The G5 Governors Vote for Atiku Abubakar as President – Wike Nyesom

According to an online report uploaded by TheCable on Saturday evening, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has finally revealed the conditions that will lead him and the people of Rivers State to vote for Atiku Abubakar as president in the upcoming presidential election.

According to reports, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, addressing at the Obio-Akpor LGA campaign rally organized by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council, first claimed that Atiku Abubakar had threatened to imprison or murder him if elected president. Governor Wike, who stated that he is unconcerned about the threats, added that the only conditions under which he will endorse the PDP presidential candidate are if he has the best interests of Rivers State and the unity of Nigeria in mind.

Atiku Abubakar, if elected president, must be prepared to explain his ideas to the people of Rivers State, he continued. He stated: “We will cast our votes for candidates that have our state’s interests in mind. It’s past time for you to remind me that Rivers State only produces so and so number of votes. That’s not a problem for me. What did we receive in return? Hence, you need to let the Rivers people know that if they vote for you, this is what you will have. Politics is You do for me, and I’ll do for you. You fall for me, I will fall for you. I’ll push you if you push me. If you love me, I’ll love you”.

However, the governor of Rivers State has declined to publicly name the presidential candidate that the people of Rivers State would support in the upcoming presidential election, which is only about a week away.

