Conditional Cash Transfer: FG targets 15 million poor households

The federal government has said that 15 million households in Nigeria are to benefit from the government’s poverty intervention under the Conditional Cash Transfer, (CCT), initiative.

Guardian Nigerian paper reported that, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, made this known at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja

She stated that the intervention will assist 15 million low-income households as soon as it has been presented to and obtained the president Bola Tinubu’s assent.

Who benefited, who are the individuals, where are they located, and are you able to provide proof of the advantage you received? To begin putting names and faces to stories, the answers to these questions must be provided.

She stated: “Your responsibility as a journalist is to help the government be transparent and to be as close to the people as possible. There is a big disconnect between the government and the people; they don’t feel the pulse of the government, and we want to repair that gap.

The minister stated that “The Ministry is preparing to host the Humanitarian Dialogue as well as creation of the Renewed Hope Humanitarian and Poverty Alletion Trust Fund (HPATF)” during a previous meeting with the World Bank over the CCT.

