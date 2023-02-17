This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Concerns In APC As Goje Shuns Tinubu’s Rally, Gombe Gov’ship Campaign Flag-Off

The absence of former Governor Danjuma Goje at key events of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has raised concerns.

On Monday, when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling party, campaigned in the state, Goje was conspicuously absent.

There was anxiety among top party leaders of the APC in Abuja on Friday that Goje had allegedly pitched tent with the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, because of his rift with the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Goje, a member of the National Assembly who represents the Gombe Central zone, had previously stayed away from the launch of the state’s APC campaign and the governorship election.

Goje has not attended either the APC governorship campaign rally in the state or the APC presidential campaign rally since receiving the ticket to run for a second term in office, according to reliable sources in the Gombe APC who requested anonymity on Friday night.

In a telephone conversation yesterday, a top party official in Gombe State stated, “Goje as a person is currently supporting Atiku, and his boys are all supporting Atiku. Nonetheless, he seeks election on the APC platform.

He doesn’t care about the party because of his poor connection with the governor. He simply cares about advancing his ambition; he doesn’t care about the party’s nominee for president or governor.

According to a Daily trust report, “He has made up his mind. He might finally join the PDP if he wins the election on the APC platform.

Inuwa and Goje, who were at odds over who would manage the party structures in the state, had been reconciled previously by the APC’s upper echelons, and Goje had pledged to cooperate with the governor.

The APC’s top brass reportedly attended the party’s presidential rally in Gombe on Monday, including Gombe Governor Tinubu, his running mate Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and the governors of Yobe, Borno, Jigawa, and Plateau States.

Ismaila Misilli, the governor’s director general of press affairs, declined to comment on the situation, but Goje did not return a call or a text message requesting remarks.

