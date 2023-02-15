Concern is expressed by the APC campaign as Fani-Kayode is questioned by the police

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has voiced worry in the wake of the Nigeria Police Force’s decision to question Femi Fani-Kayode, the APC’s director of special projects and new media.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and senior military officers were allegedly planning an attempted coup, according to Fani-Kayode, who was questioned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday.

Fani-Kayode spoke at a press conference in Abuja after being freed. He acknowledged that the secret police interrogated him extensively and said he should have been more cautious.

However, the AIG Federal Investigation Bureau also invited Fani-Kayode for interrogation on Tuesday, according to information provided in a statement released on Wednesday by the director of media and publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

According to Onanuga, the police should let the DSS finish its probe.

With only around 10 days to the election, he is most required as our director of new media, therefore the APC-PCC is concerned by the most recent invitation by another security agency, he added.

Onanuga pointed out that even if the APC campaign did not contest the police’s right to invite its representative, they should be aware that the DSS was already looking into the matter.

He continued: “Chief Fani-Kayode portrayed the DSS as “quite professional” in the way the agents interrogated him over a tweet accusing one of the opposition leaders of cooking something with the military authorities during his initial interrogation with the agency. He was informed during the meeting by the DSS that the newspaper report he had used as the basis for his tweet was inaccurate.

We want the police to let the investigation go all the way through so that they do not leave themselves exposed to claims that they were carrying out an opposition-scripted agenda.

Chief Fani-Kayode is a well-liked Nigerian who formerly served as the nation’s ation minister. He is prepared to answer for his acts at any time.

