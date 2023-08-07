Concept of putting Lagos team in the path is no longer valid at national level -Prof Dikwa to Tinubu

Professor Khalifa Dikwa, Dean of Borno Elders Forum, said to President Tinubu that the concept of putting the Lagos team in the path is no longer possible at the national level.

Professor Khalifa Dikwa made the statement to President Tinubu in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program when Seun Okinbaloye asked him a follow-up question that is like the manner of approach of President Tinubu and ECOWAS on Niger is not going down well with some northern interest.

Professor Khalifa Dikwa said it is something like that, that the approach of President Tinubu and ECOWAS conflicts with some of the northern interests. He said that the concern should be on those that are advising President Tinubu.

“If you are to take advice from ministers, please, President Tinubu should go for adviser who knows history of Nigeria, who knows international relations, and who will advise appropriately. The concept of putting the Lagos team in the path is no longer possible at the national level, and therefore let it be those who know history.

However, Professor Dikwa said France has never supported Nigeria, and that they should put it straight that during the Biafran war, they supported Biafra to pull down Nigeria.

