Concept Of Govt Is To Protect Lives, But Govt Will Spill Blood & Play Politics With It- Obi’s Lawyer

Legal practitioner, Michaelson Hon Esq, has stated that the concept of the word ‘Government’ is to protect lives and properties

The legal practitioner who is currently representing the Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi at the ongoing presidential election petition case at the court of appeal in Abuja said, the government, rather than protect the citizens, does the opposite

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, he said that the government who is expected to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, will be the ones taking it and playing politics with it

He said that blood is not water because it smells

“The concept of government is really to protect lives and properties but ‘protector’ would go on to spill blood of innocent and brave youth “

