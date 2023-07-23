NEWS

Concept Of Govt Is To Protect Lives, But Govt Will Spill Blood & Play Politics With It- Obi’s Lawyer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Legal practitioner, Michaelson Hon Esq, has stated that the concept of the word ‘Government’ is to protect lives and properties

The legal practitioner who is currently representing the Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi at the ongoing presidential election petition case at the court of appeal in Abuja said, the government, rather than protect the citizens, does the opposite

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, he said that the government who is expected to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, will be the ones taking it and playing politics with it

He said that blood is not water because it smells

“The concept of government is really to protect lives and properties but ‘protector’ would go on to spill blood of innocent and brave youth “

Kindly read the full post he made on his Twitter page below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It’s Because We’ve Faith In Judiciary That We Aren’t On The Street, APC Can’t Levy Anarchy- Professor Chris Nwokobia

5 mins ago

Pere, Uriel, Princess, And Other BBNaija All Stars Are Introduced As New Housemates.

7 mins ago

You Will Say ‘ Hakuna Matata ‘ When You See The Ministerial List Of The Nominee- Daniel Bwala

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Arsenal weighing up bid for Mbappe, Silva to stay at Fulham

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button