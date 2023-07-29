Comparing Ronaldo’s Statistics At Juventus With Messi’s Statistics At PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been regarded by many people as the greatest football players to ever step foot on a pitch. While Messi leads Ronaldo in one aspect, Ronaldo leads Messi in another aspect. This difference in mastery fuels their rivalry which has been going on for almost 2 decades. In this article, we will talk about how Ronaldo and Messi fared after leaving the clubs that made them who they are.

In 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid after winning his 5th Champions League trophy to go to Juventus. At Juventus, his goalscoring form didn’t stop as he netted 21 league goals in his first season in Juventus. In his second season, he scored 31 league goals while he scored 29 league goals in his third season. He also scored 30 goals in other competitions like the Champions League or League Cup competition. In total he had 101 goals and 22 assists in 135 games for Juventus. He won 2 league titles and 3 domestic cups in his 3 years of playing for Juventus.

Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain in 2021, and his stay in France was rocky in his first year. He scored just 6 league goals in his first year while he scored 16 league goals in his second season. He won 3 trophies at PSG, 2 league trophies and 1 domestic trophy.

Who do you think had the better stats after leaving their main clubs?

PrimeVine (

)