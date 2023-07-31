Companies moved out of Lagos when Tinubu was Gov because of his tax regime- Mrs Bucknor-Akerele

In an exclusive interview with Trust TV, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Koforola Bucknor-Akerele, asserted that Lagos faced significant losses during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure as Governor. Prior to making this assertion, Mrs Akerele, who served as one of Tinubu’s deputies, expressed her view that Lagos being considered a model of governance does not necessarily qualify President Tinubu for his current position. She emphasized that there isn’t any specific change that can be attributed solely to Tinubu, and rather, the transformation of Lagos is a result of its residents’ efforts.

When asked about the potential experience or model to carry from Lagos to the nation, given that it has been suggested that Tinubu’s government would bring positive changes, Mrs Akerele mentioned taxation as a possible area of influence. She believes that Lagos experienced substantial losses during Tinubu’s administration, with many companies relocating to Ogun State due to the taxation policies implemented, resulting in significant business losses for Lagos and its residents.

She said, “Well if it’s taxation maybe yes. In fact I believe Lagos lost a lot from the administration of Tinubu. A lot of companies have moved out of Lagos, they are now in Ogun State because of the taxation regime that has been brought upon them. People of Lagos and many of the businesses in Lagos, we’ve lost a lot of businesses.”

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 25:35 minutes mark.

