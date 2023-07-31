NEWS

Companies moved out of Lagos when Tinubu was Gov because of his tax regime- Mrs Bucknor-Akerele

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

In an exclusive interview with Trust TV, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Koforola Bucknor-Akerele, asserted that Lagos faced significant losses during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure as Governor. Prior to making this assertion, Mrs Akerele, who served as one of Tinubu’s deputies, expressed her view that Lagos being considered a model of governance does not necessarily qualify President Tinubu for his current position. She emphasized that there isn’t any specific change that can be attributed solely to Tinubu, and rather, the transformation of Lagos is a result of its residents’ efforts.

When asked about the potential experience or model to carry from Lagos to the nation, given that it has been suggested that Tinubu’s government would bring positive changes, Mrs Akerele mentioned taxation as a possible area of influence. She believes that Lagos experienced substantial losses during Tinubu’s administration, with many companies relocating to Ogun State due to the taxation policies implemented, resulting in significant business losses for Lagos and its residents.

She said, “Well if it’s taxation maybe yes. In fact I believe Lagos lost a lot from the administration of Tinubu. A lot of companies have moved out of Lagos, they are now in Ogun State because of the taxation regime that has been brought upon them. People of Lagos and many of the businesses in Lagos, we’ve lost a lot of businesses.”

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 25:35 minutes mark.

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Overdose_gist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I left Office As A Hero, Women Drew Out Their Rappers And Laid It On The Ground For Me – Wike

8 mins ago

COUP: FFK shares a map showing 6 West African Nations under Military Rule Surrounding Nigeria (MAP)

10 mins ago

It’s Now 29 Days Since The Court Ordered Tinubu To Publish How Past Govt Spent $5Bn Abacha Loot-SERAP

21 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Bid For Robert Sanchez, Mane Set For Al Nassr Medical

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button