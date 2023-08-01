Communicate With Nigerians Why It Has Become Necessary To Go Through Major Pains” -Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the Director of Publicity and Spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, has called on President Tinubu to explain to Nigerians the reasons behind the recent hardships they are facing. He emphasized that citizens have the right to know why it has become challenging to afford basic necessities, such as food, in the past weeks. Additionally, he urged the government to disclose their plan for addressing the individuals responsible for the oil subsidy scam.

Baba Ahmed emphasized the importance of clear communication with the Nigerian people, stating that they deserve an explanation for the current state of affairs, whether the difficulties are unavoidable or could have been prevented. He highlighted the pressing concerns faced by many families, such as the inability to provide for their children’s education and the uncertainty of when the situation will improve. He partly said, “Communicate with Nigerians why it has become necessary to go through major pains.”

In conclusion, Hakeem Baba Ahmed stressed that Nigerians are eager to understand the factors that led to the current economic hardships and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. He called on the administration to be transparent in addressing these issues and ensuring justice is served.

Source: The Sun papers

