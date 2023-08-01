NEWS

‘Communicate With Nigerians Why It Has Become Necessary To Go Through Major Pains’ – Hakeem Ahmed

The Director of Publicity and the Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba Ahmed has demanded that President Tinubu should tell Nigerians why it has become necessary to go through recent pains. According to Sun , he stated that Nigerian citizens are entitled to know why it has been difficult to feed in the last couple of weeks. He also argued that the government must tell Nigerians how they plan to deal with the people behind the oil subsidy scam.

He said, ”The most important thing at this stage is to communicate with Nigerians in a manner that lets us understand why it has become necessary that we should go through major pains, including whether they are inevitable or avoidable.

The citizen is entitled to know why it is now impossible for millions of families to feed: why his child may soon be out of school, and why his life has no timeline for recovery. Nigerians want to know how we got here, who and what was responsible for the prices we are paying for their actions, and what the administration plans to do to bring the past to book.”

