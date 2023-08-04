Common Injuries You Can Get During Sèx And How You Can Treat Them

Sexual intercous can be beneficial, it can also be dangerous if done incorrectly. Now that you know there are instances where intimacy can become downright dangerous, it’s time to move on.

In this article and inline with a publication on WebMD, we are going to discuss some common Injuries you can get during intercous and how to treat them. Keep on reading and explore new knowledge.

What Are The Common Injuries You Can Get During Intercous

1. Penile fracture

A tear in the penile tissue results in a penile fracture. Intimate thrusting that is too forceful frequently results in it. Take your time during intimate activities, use the right lubrication, and consider your partner’s comfort level to prevent a penile fracture. Seek quick medical assistance if you have a penile injury.

2. Vaginal tear

During intimacy, female genital tears might happen. They might be brought on by a lack of relaxation in the genital muscles or by insufficient lubrication. Use lots of lubrication during intimacy, let your spouse know what you find pleasant, and make an effort to relax your genital muscles if you want to prevent genital tears.

3. Strained muscle

Strained muscles can result from strenuous intimate activities or positions that demand you to retain an uncomfortable position for an extended period of time. Try to switch up your personal poses, and be aware of your body’s limitations to prevent muscle strain. Stretching before and after intimacy helps to prevent muscle tightness. Take breaks if you start to feel uneasy.

4. Friction burns

Friction burns develop when the skin is rubbed against excessively, removing the top layer of skin. Any personal behavior, including intimacy and masturbation, may cause them. Lubrication should be used during intimacy to prevent friction burns. Since they are less likely to irritate, water-based lubricants are advised.

Anyone can sustain an intimate injury, but with the right care, they can be prevented. Always put your own security and comfort first when engaging in physical intimacy, and don’t be afraid to share with your spouse what feels good and what doesn’t. If you do have a injury, get medical help right away to avoid any long-term harm.

Kwajaffa (

)