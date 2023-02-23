Commissioners & Civil Servants In SouthEast Are Defying Their Governors Because Of Obi – Ndi Kato

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 48 hours to the commencement of what is arguably the most crucial presidential election in Nigeria’s checkered democratic history, human rights activist and Labour Party chieftain, Ndi Kato has come out to explain why she is confident that her candidate, Peter Gregory Obi will win in the southeast despite facing stiff opposition from state governors who represent the APC, PDP, and APGA in the region.

Speaking during an interview on ZIKOKO TV a few hours ago, Miss Kato, who is a spokesperson for the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, dismissed notions that the likes of Uzodinma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Charles Soludo (Anambra) will stop Obi from convincingly winning their states in the upcoming polls.

According to her, Obi’s massive following in the Southeast has become overwhelming to the point that most civil servants and state commissioners have begun going against the dictates of these governors for the sake of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

“After Emeka Ihedioha was shouted down by the Igbos for his comments against Obi, the governor of Imo, Senator Uzodinma, had to come out to warmly welcome Peter Obi when he came to his state because he didn’t want any wahala. And that’s the thing, you know, Uzodinma didn’t want the kind of pushback that could affect his second term bid, that’s if he even stands a chance. Some of these governors are pushing because they are wondering; why Peter Obi? They are angry that for all the persons who can bring the presidency to the southeast, it had to be Obi and not them.

But I have seen people in the Southeast who are serving in government, I have seen commissioners and civil servants who have told their governors that as far as the presidential elections are concerned, they are voting for Peter Obi. This is not hearsay, I know these people myself. You can see some of these commissioners sponsoring campaign billboards for Obi in these states. When visiting many parts of the southeast, you will see billboards of opposition parties campaigning for their candidates for governorship and senatorial positions only to have Obi’s name and picture for president. Most of these are carried out by commissioners, civil servants, and even prominent people in the region.”

You can watch Ndi Kato’s interview below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)