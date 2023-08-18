Comic Actor, Ijebuu Shares Adorable Photos Of His Beautiful Daughter To Celebrate Her Birthday

Popular Comic actor, Adetayo Amokade better known by his stage name as Ijebuu who is presently on vacation in United States has taken to his Instagram page to share lovely pictures of his daughter named Moranugba Amokade to celebrate her birthday as she turned a year older. I wish her a happy birthday and God bless her new age. He captioned her lovely picture,” Happy birthday to my beautiful darling daughter, Moranugba Amokade. God almighty will continue to guide you and your sister. Amen”.

Adetayo Amokade also known as Ijebuu is one of the most popular and highly talented comedians we have in the industry. He is gifted, creative, intelligent, and exceptionally good in acting and interpretation of roles.His unique way at delivery of roles is loved and cherished by his large cans due to his funny character in the Yoruba films. He has featured in several Yoruba movies.

Checkout some people's comments below.

