NEWS

Comedian AY Makun Shares Stunning Pictures To Celebrate His Birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read

Popular stand-up comedian Ayodeji Makun, alias Ay, is eager to celebrate his birthday in a special manner. The actor just celebrated his birthday by posting gorgeous pictures of himself on social media. In a celebratory mood, he wished himself a happy birthday with his title and national award. Ay wants his fans to be part of his joyous moment.

It’s definitely a privilege to recognise and celebrate another year of your life. This is because life is indeed precious. Ay believes this and can’t disguise his excitement. He decided to mark his birthday in a special way by posting stunning images on his verified Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote a caption that reads, “Happy birthday to Dr. Richard Ayodeji Makun.”

Nigerian celebrities frequently celebrate their birthdays in a unique way. This is what makes them feel fulfilled whenever they are in a celebratory mood. Ay added a year to her age and just got on social media to flaunt her new look. He appears absolutely stunning in his latest outfit.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

El-Rufai shares Bob Marley’s song about betrayal by friends after Nuhu Ribadu, Uba Sani double-crossed him before Tinubu

12 seconds ago

Tribunal: Even Ancestors That Have Gone Are Eagerly Awaiting This Judgment —Segun Showunmi

17 mins ago

WHU VS CHE: Two Mistakes Pochettino Made In His Starting Lineup For Chelsea Today.

19 mins ago

It Is An Insult To Say That Uzodinma Gave Me Money To Sponsor Me In This Election – Senator Achonu

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button