Comedian AY Makun Shares Stunning Pictures To Celebrate His Birthday

Popular stand-up comedian Ayodeji Makun, alias Ay, is eager to celebrate his birthday in a special manner. The actor just celebrated his birthday by posting gorgeous pictures of himself on social media. In a celebratory mood, he wished himself a happy birthday with his title and national award. Ay wants his fans to be part of his joyous moment.

It’s definitely a privilege to recognise and celebrate another year of your life. This is because life is indeed precious. Ay believes this and can’t disguise his excitement. He decided to mark his birthday in a special way by posting stunning images on his verified Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote a caption that reads, “Happy birthday to Dr. Richard Ayodeji Makun.”

Nigerian celebrities frequently celebrate their birthdays in a unique way. This is what makes them feel fulfilled whenever they are in a celebratory mood. Ay added a year to her age and just got on social media to flaunt her new look. He appears absolutely stunning in his latest outfit.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (

)