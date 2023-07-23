Come To The Next Election Or If There Is A Rerun Election, They Will Still Do The Same Thing- Odita

A Nigerian lawyer, Prof Fidelis Odita, SAN, has noted that come next election or if there is a rerun election in the country, Nigerian electorates will still do the same thing they have been doing over the years by voting for the same people who have enslaved them, noting that Nigerians can’t continue to behave the same way and expect expect change.

Professor Odita made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Channels Television, as was reacting to report that the lawmakers are to share the sum of ₦70bn among themselves, while some citizens will receive the sum of ₦8,000 monthly.

Prof Odita said: “Come to the next election or if there is a rerun election, they will still do the sane thing. You can’t continue to behave the same way and expect change to come your way.”

Speaking about the removal of fuel subsidy and the increase in the pump price of petrol, Prof Odita noted that the price of petrol is relatively cheap in Nigeria, even now that the price has gone up to about ₦600, noting that it is difficult to buy fuel below $1 in any country. He went on and claimed that fuel is sold above one dollar in the United States, Saudi Arabia and in some European countries.

It should be recalled that the federal government recently announced the removal of fuel subsidy, but since then, Nigerians have been lamenting, claiming that things have become extremely difficult now. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see how it will end.

Information Source: Channels Television

