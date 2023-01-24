“Come Home And Stop Court Actions Against Our Party” – Tinubu tells Uche Ogah

All Progressive Congress Presidential Aspirants Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pleaded with Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah to drop law suit against APC Abia governorship candidate, Ikechi Emenike. Asiwaju said Uche Ogah should come to his house in Lagos so that he can discuss the matter.

He stated that the case could be resolved without being brought to court. According to him, no judge can understand the affairs of politicians. And they know when to throw down the sword and accept peace. He confirmed that Ikechi Emenike was the only candidate for the APC.

He said, “My advises to Chief Uche Ogah that all legal proceedings should be stopped. Uche Ogah, if you are hearing me now, come home and drop all lawsuits against our party. I want you to come see me and stop all legal proceedings. Come to my house and let’s talk in the living room. No judge knows our politics better than we do.”

Content created and supplied by: GistSports (via 50minds

News )

#Home #Stop #Court #Actions #Party #Tinubu #tells #Uche #Ogah”Come Home And Stop Court Actions Against Our Party” – Tinubu tells Uche Ogah Publish on 2023-01-24 23:11:10