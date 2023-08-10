NEWS

Combined Lineup Of Best Players In Chelsea And Liverpool Ahead Of Their Premier League Match

Chelsea are set to face Liverpool in their first premier league game of the season. The two sides have several World-Class players in their squad and the outcome of the match remains unknown as both teams have equal chance of grabbing three points.

Chelsea’s new arrivals Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have both managed to establish themselves as first team starters under Mauricio Pochettino. The two players have been in top form since joining Chelsea and they are among the players to watch out for next season. However, Nkunku picked up an injury during Chelsea’s clash with Borussia Dortmund. The frenchman could be out for you to 16 weeks and Pochettino needs to make a decision before their huge tie with the Reds.

Liverpool’s new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have also been impressive in performance since their arrival to the club.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo La this summer. Liverpool’s bids for La were rejected by Southampton and according to reports, Chelsea have submitted a bid close to Southampton’s valuation of La.

Here is the Combined Lineup Of Best Players In Chelsea and Liverpool

Salah, Jackson and Gakpo are the forwards while Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Enzo Fernandez are the midfielders. James, Silva, Van Dijk and Ben Chilwell are the back-four while Alisson is the Goalkeeper.

