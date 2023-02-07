This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Collect Their Money But Vote For Me — Peter Obi Tells Nigerians

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has advised Nigerians to collect money from any politician that is ready to offer them money but to cast their votes for him in this month’s general elections.

Mr. Obi said this during his nationwide campaign in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State on Monday.

According to Daily Trust, the Labour Party candidates arrived at the rally site, Metropolitan Square, alongside their wives and party leaders.

In Obi’s words, “We have the magic wand to turn Nigeria around. We need leadership to secure and unite Nigeria, that is our number one promise. A new Nigeria is possible under the Labour Party. We don’t want a Nigeria where snakes and goats swallow money.

“This year’s election, they will come to you with religion, tribe and money, but tell them you are hungry. Collect the money they will give to you because it is your money and vote for us.

“We can build a Nigeria where everybody is happy. They have campaigned with umbrellas and brooms for over 16 years now but only achieved insecurity and economic woes.”

Furthermore, Obi urged Nigerian youths to get ready for leadership because his government will mobilise the youths into vital leadership positions if he is elected president.

Peter Obi, his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed and their retinue had earlier paid a visit to the palace of Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin.

