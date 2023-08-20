‘Cocoa, Groundnuts & PalmOil Were Owned By The Producers When They Were The Mainstay’ – Prof Okaba

The President of Ijaw National Congress, Professor Benjamin Okaba has alleged that when Cocoa, Groundnuts, and palm oil were the mainstay of Nigeria, the products were owned by the producers. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the Niger Delta should be given control over the Crude Oil in their region. He strongly contended that the Niger Delta should be given economic freedom by the Nigerian government.

He said, ”The only reason why anybody should even consider any scrap is to have a credible alternative. And for us, the credible alternative is to give us control and command of our resources, let us have resource control. When Cocoa, Groundnut, and palm oil were the mainstay of this country, they were owned and managed by the people that produce them. There was actually no need for any ministry. So if you want to scrap this interventionist agency, then the first step is to grant the Niger Delta economic freedom. Let us manage our resources.”

[Start From 4:07]



