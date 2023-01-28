Coalition For Northern Groups Asks FG To Disregard The Calls For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Punch paper, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has again asked the Federal Government to disregard any call from the Igbo elite to release the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The leaders of the group made their opinion known through their spokesperson, Mr Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who noted that the renewed pressure by Igbo leaders for the unconditional release of Kanu was unreasonable and could result in a greater conflict.

Suleiman spoke in reaction to the call by Prof Charles Soludo, who asked the federal government to release Nnmadi Kanu as he would sign surety for him.

Meanwhile, the Igbo apex body known as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide held a peace summit to discuss ways of addressing insecurity in the country and the South-East, and came to the conclusion that the release of the detained IPOB leader would help bring normalcy to the region.

FrankChukwu (

)