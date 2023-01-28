NEWS

Coalition For Northern Groups Asks FG To Disregard The Calls For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Punch paper, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has again asked the Federal Government to disregard any call from the Igbo elite to release the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The leaders of the group made their opinion known through their spokesperson, Mr Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who noted that the renewed pressure by Igbo leaders for the unconditional release of Kanu was unreasonable and could result in a greater conflict.

Suleiman spoke in reaction to the call by Prof Charles Soludo, who asked the federal government to release Nnmadi Kanu as he would sign surety for him. 

Meanwhile, the Igbo apex body known as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide held a peace summit to discuss ways of addressing insecurity in the country and the South-East, and came to the conclusion that the release of the detained IPOB leader would help bring normalcy to the region.

FrankChukwu (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDP is looking for Excuse to avoid Presidential Rally in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

20 mins ago

They blocked from meeting Buhari for 4 yrs – Ortom

28 mins ago

If Atiku Would Win In Oyo State, I Would Have To Campaign For Him- Seyi Makinde

36 mins ago

G5: Only Ortom has dumped Atiku and he has ordered his aides to mobilize for Peter Obi-Diran Odeyemi

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button