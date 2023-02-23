This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CNN Has Not Verified Your Allegations Against Peter Obi- Zain Asher Tackles Dayo Israel Over Claims

It is no longer news that the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel was recently in an interview with CNN.

It would be recalled that during the interview, he made some staggering allegations against the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi when he was asked to comment on some issues regarding Bola Tinubu.

During the interview, Dayo Israel was asked to comment on the various allegations of corruption and drug trafficking levelled against Bola Tinubu, but instead of providing facts to render the allegations baseless, Dayo Israel did not only claim that a woman named Peter Obi as the leader of a drug trafficking ring, he alleged that during Obi’s tenure as Anambra state governor, young people were abused.

He said “the other candidates are having worse issues, for example, the candidate of the Labour Party is said to have been involved in drug trafficking. A woman was alleged to have confessed that he was behind a traffic ring. There was violence against young people in Anambra state when he was governor, that led to a lot of young people being abused, police brutality in Anambra state.”

However, before the end of the interview, the anchor of the program, Zain Asher noted that none of the allegations Dayo levelled against Peter Obi have been verified by CNN.

“We will see what happens after the elections on Saturday but, I have to point out to our viewers that CNN has not verified any of your accusations against Peter Obi, ” She said.

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

#CNN #Verified #Allegations #Peter #Obi #Zain #Asher #Tackles #Dayo #Israel #ClaimsCNN Has Not Verified Your Allegations Against Peter Obi- Zain Asher Tackles Dayo Israel Over Claims Publish on 2023-02-23 10:49:06