This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CNG Rejects Ndigbo’s Demand For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release.

The proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) leader is under increased pressure from Igbo leaders, and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has warned that this will only lead to more warfare.

In response to recent requests for Nnamdi Kanu’s release without charge made by the Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Worldwide, and the governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, CNG Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said in a statement on Sunday night that the Federal Government should disregard any such requests to prevent dangerous precedent from being set in the nation.

Following a meeting on Friday in Abuja, the Igbo leaders announced their intention to host a peace conference to discuss, among other things, how to deal with the country’s general lack of security, particularly in the South-east, and their desire to see Nnamdi Kanu released.

To actualize what their fathers began in 1966, namely to bring about the realization of a separate State of Biafra through the force of arms and terrorist tactics, the CNG stated that “it is unpatriotic and unreasonable for leaders to openly shield IPOB and other authors of mindless violence and separatism.

Everyone can now see that Nigeria is on the verge of collapse due to the devilish plan that IPOB has manifested in its actions and cries, which has been morally and politically supported by the vast majority of the Igbo elite, politicians, traditional rulers, businesspeople, and the larger population of this ethnic group.

We are persuaded that the Igbo leaders’ redoubled efforts to exert pressure are part of a larger scheme to prevent the South-East of Nigeria from seceding from Nigeria. It can no longer be avoided or postponed without disastrous results because it is now a reality.

As the representatives of numerous Northern Nigerian interest groups, the CNG has closely observed and examined these events with maturity and moderation to the point of tolerating a number of illogical and reprehensible acts committed against Nigerians in general and Northerners in particular.

However, recent calls for Kanu’s unconditional release have brought the situation to the point where inactivity and silence are no longer acceptable. Option with unwarranted evictions, attacks, and deaths of northerners in several South-east regions as a result of propaganda and hate campaigns run by regional and ethnic agitators who have the support of their authorities, according to the CNG.

Sources. Vanguard News.

Content created and supplied by: Ebenezer007 (via 50minds

News )

#CNG #Rejects #Ndigbos #Demand #Nnamdi #Kanus #ReleaseCNG Rejects Ndigbo’s Demand For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release. Publish on 2023-01-23 01:43:13