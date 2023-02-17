NEWS

Clueless APC Should Be Voted Out In The Forthcoming Election; The Mess They Caused Is Enough – Atiku

According to Punch , Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, described the entire APC (All Progressives Congress) regime of the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), as clueless and directionless.

He stated that the APC wasn’t ready and capable for leadership when it took over power in 2015, leading to all this mess happening now like poorly implemented naira redesign policies, which indicates the failure of the APC.

According to the source, Atiku Abubakar stated that the crises we are facing today were all conceived and nurtured by the ruling party APC long ago, as were other crises like the ASSU strike, unabated fuel scarcity, kidnapping and massacre of defenseless citizens, e.t.c.

He lastly stated that the only way we can recover what’s lost and rebuild Nigeria is to vote out the APC in the February 25th presidential election.

