Club Legend, Petr Cech & Shevchenko Make Bold Chelsea Prediction Ahead Of Next Season

With the 2023-24 English Premier League set to kick off next week, former Chelsea stars have made some pretty bold predictions for the club in the new season. After enduring their worst ever season in the EPL last campaign, there will be much expectations from the London club next season and Cech and Shevchenko believe they are up to the task.

Petr Cech, speaking to Skysports predicted that the club will be back in the UEFA Champions League and back fighting for the top places after investing in the team and enjoying a very good pre-season.

In his words: “Chelsea has had a very good pre-season. They invested in the team, changed the manager, so they’ll surely have the highest expectations and will want to do much better than they did last season, and they will be back in the UCL and in the fight for the top places.”

Former striker, Andrey Shevchenko also made a bold prediction for Chelsea while speaking about his national team player, Mykhailo Mudryk who is starting to enjoy his football at the club after a very tough start.

“I watched a couple of friendly games with Chelsea playing in America, and I think he’s getting there. The team is starting to play very good football. It’s gonna be an exciting season for Chelsea. As always the expectation is very high for him,” Shevchenko told talkSPORT.

Chelsea will start their season with a home match against Liverpool next week and will be looking for a perfect start by securing all three points to send a clear statement.

WoleOscar (

)