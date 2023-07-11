Club-Friendly: Check Out How Erik ten Hag Could Lineup Manchester United Against Leeds

Manchester United will officially kick off their pre-season campaign with a test game against the recently relegated Leeds United on Wednesday at Ulleva Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

The Red Devils will resume action for the first time since their disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the final of the 2023 English FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, and they will looking for a victory over Leeds to get their pre-season campaign off to a perfect start.

How will the Red Devils line up for the club-friendly game on Wednesday?

Mason Mount is likely to make his non-competitive debut for Manchester United against Leeds United on Wednesday evening in Norway. Recall that the English midfielder recently sealed his move to the club from Chelsea.

In the absence of David De Gea who left Manchester United following the expiration of his contract with the club, Tom Heaton is expected to make the lineup for the game on Wednesday.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, and Christian Eriksen are likely to miss the club-friendly game on Wednesday due to their involvement in last month’s International duty with their national team. While the likes of Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, and Lisandro Martinez are expected to return to the lineup for the game after recovering from the injury they picked up last season.

Check out the possible lineup for the game below:

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Diallo, and Martial.

Giddiwrite (

)