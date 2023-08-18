Civilians Like Tinubu Have Perfected The Skill Of Executing Civilian Coup Successfully” -Mahdi Shehu

Mahdi Shehu, a Nigerian political analyst, has criticized President Tinubu’s recent ministerial appointments, suggesting that individuals like Tinubu have become adept at orchestrating successful civilian coups.

After President Bola Tinubu disclosed the designated roles for the 45 confirmed ministerial candidates on Wednesday, differing viewpoints have emerged. While some citizens find the allocated portfolios satisfactory, Mahdi Shedu has expressed skepticism regarding the caliber of appointees and has raised concerns about marginalization.

He remarked, “Fortunately for Nigerians, this might, with hopeful prayers, be the briefest cabinet tenure. We hope for that outcome. And when it proves brief, we anticipate that Nigerians from the North East, Central, South East, and North West will exhibit wisdom, act judiciously, behave prudently, and govern sagaciously. However, the key takeaway from this ministerial list and portfolio is that the ability to successfully execute a coup doesn’t rest solely with military personnel. Civilians like Bola Ahmed Tinubu have mastered the art and technique of orchestrating a civilian coup effectively, smoothly, and without violence.”

He added, “I extend my congratulations to him while sympathizing with Nigerians. I also commend the South West for apparently paving the way for an Oduduwa Republic.”

Watch The Video From 14:47 Minutes

