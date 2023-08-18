NEWS

Civilians Like Tinubu Have Perfected The Skill Of Executing Civilian Coup Successfully” -Mahdi Shehu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

Mahdi Shehu, a Nigerian political analyst, has criticized President Tinubu’s recent ministerial appointments, suggesting that individuals like Tinubu have become adept at orchestrating successful civilian coups.

After President Bola Tinubu disclosed the designated roles for the 45 confirmed ministerial candidates on Wednesday, differing viewpoints have emerged. While some citizens find the allocated portfolios satisfactory, Mahdi Shedu has expressed skepticism regarding the caliber of appointees and has raised concerns about marginalization.

He remarked, “Fortunately for Nigerians, this might, with hopeful prayers, be the briefest cabinet tenure. We hope for that outcome. And when it proves brief, we anticipate that Nigerians from the North East, Central, South East, and North West will exhibit wisdom, act judiciously, behave prudently, and govern sagaciously. However, the key takeaway from this ministerial list and portfolio is that the ability to successfully execute a coup doesn’t rest solely with military personnel. Civilians like Bola Ahmed Tinubu have mastered the art and technique of orchestrating a civilian coup effectively, smoothly, and without violence.”

He added, “I extend my congratulations to him while sympathizing with Nigerians. I also commend the South West for apparently paving the way for an Oduduwa Republic.”

Watch The Video From 14:47 Minutes

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: We Didn’t Offer Bribe to Any Tribunal, Kano APC:Army to Deploy 2,300 for Imo Poll

2 mins ago

Heartwarming And Attention Seeking Outfits Mothers Can Wear To Look Decent And Stylish.

2 mins ago

Nigerians should endure sufferings from subsidy removal for better tomorrow: Tinubu

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: FG Still At War With S/East–Ohanaeze;We’ll Invade Niger If Diplomacy Fails—ECOWAS

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button