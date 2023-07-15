Civil Servants are more corrupt than politicians, former lawmaker, Adefisoye claims

The former lawmaker who represented Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Honourable Tajudeen Adefisoye,aka, Small Ahlaji, has claimed that the civil servants are more corrupt than politicians.

The former House of Representatives member, Ahlaji Adefisoye, made this known his official Twitter handle, stating that most of the civil servants are worse pass so called politicians.

“Most of Una (civil servants) worse pass your so called Politicians. You are all just waiting for your own Opportunity.” Said, Adefisoye.

Adefisoye said further that some of the civil servants would collect loan, and refuse to pay back, and that, they can’t pass file without collecting something.

“Some of Una (civil servants) collect loan, Una no gree pay back but you all want a better Nigeria. Some of Una no fit pass file without collecting something. But Una go come here come Dey tell us (politicians) something else. You all should enjoy your weekend.” Said, Adefisoye.

What are your reactions to Adefisoye’s tweet on the subject matter above?

