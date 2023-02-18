Cities with the most registered voters are Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Kaduna, Katsina among others – INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The three front-runners in the race, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, have taken their strategic campaigns to important states thought to have a deciding influence in the elections ahead of next Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The cities with the most registered voters are Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Kaduna, Katsina and Oyo, among others”, according to information provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The 10 leading states come from the South West, North West, South South, North Central, and North East, according to the data. The ten states with the most registered voters do not include any from the South East.

The number of registered voters in Bauchi is 2, 749, 268; Benue has 2, 777, 727; Plateau has 2, 789, 528; Delta has 3, 221, 697; Oyo has 3, 276, 675; Katsina has 3, 516, 719; Rivers has 3, 537, 190; Kaduna has 4, 335, 208; Kano has 5, 921, 370; Lagos has the most, with 7, 060, 195.

The major contenders have invested a lot of time and effort into campaigning in several of the states as part of their efforts to gain the votes in the swing states. Together with running for office, they have frequented the states, attended town halls, and set up road concerts.

This article is credited to Sun paper.

Dear esteemed readers what are your comments?

Topmoststrategy (

)