Cities That Are Also Sovereign States

A city-state, or a sovereign state, is essentially an entire country that is held within the confines of just one city. Rome and Athens were examples of city-states which refers to a sovereign state entirely comprised within the boundaries of a single city according to Bbc. This form of government left a mark and is still relevant today.

1. Monaco

Despite its small size compared to France, Monaco functions as an independent country. Moving between France and Monaco does not require any border formalities but it should be noted that entering Monaco means entering a new country with its own distinct characteristics. This nation has just one municipality.

2. Singapore

Singapore is the sole island city-state globally with a wealthy populace. In 1965, the nation broke away from Malaysia due to political and ethnic tensions. It is now a sovereign state and a member of the UN. Singapore is a highly developed country with a thriving economy driven by industries such as finance, trade, manufacturing and tourism.

3. Vatican city

Vatican City is an independent city-state situated in Rome on the banks of the Tiber River. It serves as the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and is the smallest city-state globally. With a land area of 121 acres, the pope resides within the city’s borders which operate under a system of absolute monarchy. This self-governing city-state was established in the 4th century AD.

