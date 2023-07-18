Churches In Nigeria That Were Not Fasting Were Phased Out – Bishop Oyedepo Reveals

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has revealed that the churches in Nigeria, that were not engaging in fasting and prayer, were phased out. He said this during his sermon at the Covenant Hour of Prayer meeting.

He revealed that prayer and fasting was not a popular thing to do in Nigeria in the past. According to him, apart from the 40 days fasting done to mark Lent, there was no other fasting done in the church in Nigeria.

“The church in Nigeria was only doing religion,” he said. “Only the 40 days fasting after the ressurrection of Christ; Lent. That was the only fasting we were doing. We were stagnated. Staying on the same spot. Moving around in circles.”

He revealed that when the church began to take prayer and fasting as a way of life, they began to see power and breakthroughs.

“Now churches are doing 40 days, 120 days. Prayer and fasting is now a way of life for churches in Nigeria,” he said. “The churches that were not fasting were phased out. Satan was choked.”

He went on to explain the importance of a lifestyle of praying and fasting, urging his congregation to stop seeing the activity as a punishment.

“Stop seeing prayer and fasting as church punishment,” he said. “See it as refueling. Do you wait until your car is empty before you refuel? If you wait you will be going around with jerrycan looking for service stations.”

Click here and skip to 59 minutes of the video to hear the Bishop’s exact words.

