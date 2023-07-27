Chude Reveals What Enugu Governor Should Do Before Telling Businessmen To Open Shops On Monday

A Political and Social Affairs Commentator, Achike Chude, has stated that the decision of the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to force businessmen to open shops in Enugu State is wrong and a violation of the people’s rights.

According to Achike Chude, the governor of Enugu State and other South-East governors should give businesssmen the same level of security personnel they have protecting them. Chude noted that if the governor has 50 or 100 security operatives protecting him, then he should give businesssmen the same number of security operatives before the businesssmen can be told to open their shops on Monday.

Chude was of the opinion that it will be irresponsible and a clear departure from the realities at hand if the government asks traders to open their stores without ensuring that adequate security is in place to protect lives. Achike Chude made this statement during an interview where he was asked to analyze the sealing of shops in Enugu State by Peter Mbah.

Watch From The 8:40 Minute Of The Video Below:



