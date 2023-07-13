NEWS

Chronic Medical Problems That Cause Difficulty In Swallowing

Dysphagia is known as a condition whereby a person finds it really difficult swallowing food or even water. But in most cases, this difficulty in swallowing is not due to minor health issues or things that concern the throat but something related to the nervous system. Chronic problems with swallowing things should be presented before a medical practitioner because it often depicts something serious.

In this article in line with a publication on Mayo Clinic, we are going to have a look at some of the chronic Medical problems that causes problems with swallowing. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

What are the Conditions That Causes Problems With Swallowing?

1. Dementia – this is a very chronic brain problem that causes severe difficulty in swallowing for older people.

2. Stroke – when a person is about suffering a stroke, he or she may have issues swallowing things. If this swallowing problem surfaces too suddenly, then you should consider seeing a doctor.

3. In some cases mouth cancer or oesophageal cancer may be responsible for the difficulties in swallowing. So don’t just sit at home whenever you have serious problems with swallowing as it could mean you have developed serious health problems.

