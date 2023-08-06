Christians should not have mercy on their enemies and the evil powers they operate with–Dr. Olukoya

Pastor Daniel Olukoya, the leader of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, addressed his congregation through a video shared on his official Facebook page, urging Christians not to show mercy to their enemies and the evil powers they wield. He explained that these malevolent forces relentlessly use all their abilities to combat Christians, displaying no mercy in their actions.

In the video message, the clergyman emphasized the ongoing struggle between Christians and evil powers, highlighting the adversaries’ usage of various wicked tactics, strategies, and cunning devices. He expressed the urgency of countering their aggression with fervent prayers and righteous anger. Pastor Olukoya stressed that ignorance of the enemy’s satanic devices grants them advantages over believers.

“Beloved, these evil powers will not have mercy on us if they succeed in getting us cornered. They will use all their powers against us because they’re merciless and unkind. They fight with purpose to win, so Christians should not have mercy on them. The enemy is behind every evil works, so we must battle them without showing them mercy”.

Finally, Pastor Daniel Olukoya urged his congregation to be vigilant in recognizing and confronting the enemy’s evil works. He encouraged them to stand firm, equipped with the knowledge of the enemy’s devices, and engage in prayers filled with righteous indignation to combat the malevolent forces effectively.

https://www.facebook.com/DR.OLUKOYA/videos/649228990257443/?app=fbl

(Watch the video from 1:53)

