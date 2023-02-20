Christians Are Clamouring For Obi But Obi Only Governed One State -Atiku’s Wife, Titi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Titi Atiku has argued that her husband, Atiku Abubakar shares more experience in governance than his counterpart from the Labour Party, Peter Obi. According to a report by the Punch papers, she said this during a recently held meeting with North-East women stakeholders at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Yola.

Titi noted that Christians who are clamouring for Obi should know that Atiku Abubakar shares more experience than Obi because he (Obi) governed one state while Atiku managed the entire country during his time in government.

She said;

“These other people who are also contesting the Presidency, the Christians among us here are clamouring for Obi. But Obi only governed one state while Atiku helped managed the whole country. Only the man who knows the way can salvage this nation. And Atiku knows the way. His mission is to rescue and salvage the country from rot. Atiku has asked me to deliver his message to you that a vote for him will discontinue the suffering of the last eight years by replacing it with prosperity, peace and security.”

