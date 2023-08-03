Christianity Isn’t A Religion At All; It’s The Active Life Of God In A Human Being-Chris Oyakhilome.

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking in a recent post on his Facebook page and visiting the message he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “All Christians belong in God’s class; they are not a mere religious person. Why? Because Christianity Isn’t A Religion At All; It’s The Active Life Of God In A Human Being. Speaking further he said “Christianity is Christ alive in you; it’s a real relationship with the real and living Christ. In Christianity, the divine life of Jesus Christ is imparted to you; it’s a real experience. Christ took up His abode in you the instant you were born again. And When you get to know this every day of your life, you’ll be so full of joy.

