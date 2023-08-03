NEWS

Christianity Isn’t A Religion At All; It’s The Active Life Of God In A Human Being-Chris Oyakhilome.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking in a recent post on his Facebook page and visiting the message he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “All Christians belong in God’s class; they are not a mere religious person. Why? Because Christianity Isn’t A Religion At All; It’s The Active Life Of God In A Human Being. Speaking further he said “Christianity is Christ alive in you; it’s a real relationship with the real and living Christ. In Christianity, the divine life of Jesus Christ is imparted to you; it’s a real experience. Christ took up His abode in you the instant you were born again. And When you get to know this every day of your life, you’ll be so full of joy.

Dyoungmon (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘ EFCC, ICPC should be unbundled ‘- Ministerial nominee, Fagbemi urges Tinubu

5 mins ago

“Nigeria-Niger Power Dispute: Beyond Political Blackmail and Sovereign Decisions” shehu Sani

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Labour suspends strike, Military yet to receive order to commence operations in Niger- DHQ

21 mins ago

How A Lecturer Who Boasted There Is No God Repented After His Daughter Got An Accident- Apostle Johnson Suleman

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button