Christian group demands probe of INEC chairman after ‘polls fair’ comment

The National Prayer Altar, an interdenominational and international platform of Christians dedicated to praying for Nigeria, has called for an investigation into the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, regarding the conduct of the 2023 general elections. According to Guardian , the platform, comprised of Christians from all six geo-political zones and the diaspora, alleges that Yakubu’s leadership contradicted INEC’s own regulations and hindered the electoral process by failing to provide adequate facilities and logistics.

In a statement released to the press on Sunday, the group criticized certain Christian bodies for congratulating a government whose legitimacy is still being contested in court. The National Prayer Altar emphasized the need to question INEC’s handling of the 2023 elections and stressed that Yakubu should be subjected to a proper investigation, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

According to the organization, the 2023 elections will be the worst in Nigeria’s history. INEC’s failure to adhere to its regulations and its apparent constitutional violations during the electoral process necessitate an inquiry into its actions and the investigation of its chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood. The group calls upon human rights organizations in the country to initiate this process, setting a precedent for future elections.

The National Prayer Altar expressed concern over the silence of Christian leaders in response to the ongoing massacre of Christian communities in Nigeria. It also criticized the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for congratulating a government whose legitimacy is being disputed in court, suggesting that this endorsement implies support for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, which goes against their previous stance. The organization finds this hypocritical and sub judice, asserting that the election results are being challenged and the conduct of the election itself has faced global condemnation for its constitutional violations. While CAN’s congratulations may have been relatively modest, the national leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has been more effusive in endorsing a flawed process and its contentious outcome. The group hopes that the appropriate organs of the PFN will investigate and clarify who authorized the congratulatory letter and blessings bestowed upon individuals with publicly disputed legitimacy, in order to restore the fellowship’s reputation.

The organization emphasized that the messages conveyed by these Christian bodies do not represent the voice of the people and are not binding on the Nigerian Church. The group argues that those who engage in election rigging cannot claim to be ordained by God or act in the best interests of the people, as nothing good comes from fraud.

Recognizing that the country is currently witnessing a trial of the judiciary, the organization believes that Nigerians will soon pronounce their verdict on the judiciary’s performance. Additionally, the group expressed concerns about the deliberate manipulation of ethnic sentiments for political gain, which undermines the unity and peace of Nigeria. It refutes the notion that the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu solely represents the Yoruba agenda or that Mr. Peter Obi solely represents the Igbo agenda, asserting that these candidates have garnered support from progressive Nigerians across the world.

