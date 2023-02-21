Chris Oyakhilome releases prophecies, reveals what he saw concerning a presidential candidate

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is the leader of Christ Embassy and LoveWorld Inc. (D.Sc., D.D.). As a man sent from God and a special minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his anointed leadership continues to fuel a dynamic, diverse, and global ministry.

The cleric is reported to have declared, “I adore and appreciate every one of the aspirants for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023,” during his speech. These are extraordinary people who have made important contributions to Nigeria. I feel nothing but positive thoughts towards each of them as a result of this.

He also said the following: “But, I perceived one of the presidential contenders to be the devil as I looked into the spirit. A malevolent entity was putting him on. And this implies that he is ill-prepared for the campaign trail and the presidential election. He is the victim of a malicious spirit of darkness. A Mocker, this spirit “He stated.

