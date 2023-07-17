Chris Ngige: The Only People He Empowered & Gave Appointment, Were People From His Community -Source

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is devising a strategy to ensure that only dedicated and officially recognized members of the party are appointed into the government led by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. This move comes in response to the negative experiences the party encountered with previous appointees during President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-term presidency.

A source within the APC, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that one example of the party’s previous struggles was the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige. This suggests that some individuals appointed by the federal government in the past did not adequately represent the interests of the party.

To avoid similar issues in the future, the Anambra State APC chapter is determined to select diligent and loyal party members for ministerial positions in President Tinubu’s administration. By appointing committed members, they hope to ensure that the party’s agenda and vision are effectively represented and implemented at the federal level.

The decision highlights the party’s desire to learn from past mistakes and improve its governance by carefully selecting qualified individuals who are fully aligned with the APC’s principles and objectives. This strategic approach aims to enhance the party’s effectiveness and avoid potential conflicts between appointed officials and the party’s overall agenda.

