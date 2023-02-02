This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Choice Of Lawan As Anointed Presidential Candidate surprised buhari, APC Govs – El-Rufai

President Muhammadu buhari and the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly expressed disbelief upon learning that Senate President Ahmad Lawan was the party’s “anointed” presidential candidate, according to Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The governor said this, according to Naija News, when answering inquiries on a programme on Thursday on Television Continental (TVC).

Recall that Lawan was declared the party’s consensus candidate by Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman, hours before the APC presidential primary vote was supposed to begin.

After the announcement, a number of governors and several APC National Working Committee (NWC) members opposed Lawan as the chosen candidate.

Governor el-Rufai continued, stating that buhari claimed he was unaware of the pick of Lawan and that the president was astonished by it.

According to the APC governor, buhari made extremely explicit about his stance about the selection of the party’s presidential candidate.

We also heard that, he remarked. The National Chairman reportedly informed the National Working Committee (NWC) members that the Senate President is the chosen one when they phoned us.

“Once more, the governors of the northern APC requested a meeting with the president. We approached the president and told him, “Mr. President, this is what we are hearing; this is not what you have been telling us over the past two to three years.” Is it real?

The president reacted with disbelief and declared, “I’m not a part of this. He immediately called Garba Shehu to provide a statement saying that he had not anointed anyone. He also made it very clear to us that “I have not anointed anyone.”

Content created and supplied by: Bawage (via 50minds

News )

#Choice #Lawan #Anointed #Presidential #Candidate #surprised #buhari #APC #Govs #ElRufaiChoice Of Lawan As Anointed Presidential Candidate surprised buhari, APC Govs – El-Rufai Publish on 2023-02-02 22:37:13