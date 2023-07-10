Chizzy Alichi, Onyi Alex, Others React As Ini Edo Steps Out In Red Gown

Popular actress and filmmaker, Ini Edo aka Brown Sugar has taken to her verified Instagram page to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out for an event. Ini looks gorgeous in a red gown. She strikes adorable poses for the camera and displayed an elegant appearance.

Ini Edo affirmed that no one can make one feel inferior without one’s consent. She dropped love emojis and captioned her post, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. Adjust your Crown Queen”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

Chizzy Alichi dropped love emojis and called her brown sugar and Onyi Alex also dropped love emojis, calling her Yummy Mama.

Other celebrities like Nancy Isime, Tolu Bally, Rita Dominic, Amaka Orakwe, and Oma Barbie sent love emojis.

A fan said, “There is a reason why you are called Brown Sugar”. A fan said, “Mama, did you do facial surgery? I don’t understand this beauty again”.

Another fan said, “The Queen herself. Ini is life”.

