Chioma Uzodimma: South East women will convey Tinubu on Saturday

Barr (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma, the Imo First Lady, has urged Imo and all southeast women to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President in the Saturday election in support of the APC’s “Renewed Hope” project.

This was stated by Chioma Uzodimma, who also serves as the South East Coordinator of the APC Women Presidential Campaign Council, when she gave a speech a few days ago to a group of Imo women.

She urged them to support the project of consolidating the gains of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, citing the numerous achievements of the All Progressives Congress at the State and Federal levels as evidence of good governance.

She stated, “umu nwanyi ibem, time has passed when we are stuck in the kitchen without contributing to the affairs of our great nation” in one of her speeches. As a result, let’s all get together and help the All Progressives Congress reposition Nigeria as a great nation.

