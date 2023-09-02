Chioma Uzodimma Reacts As Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu Empowers 500 Widows In Imo (Photo)

The First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Uzodimma has reacted after the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu empowered 500 widows with cash gifts and food items.

Chioma Uzodimma said on her verified Facebook page; “Umu Nwanyi na-akwado Ibe Ha na-eme ka Ihe na-eme!!!! My heart is filled with great joy and I cannot fully express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported and attended the Grand Finale of the #AugustMeeting2023.”

She added; “As I reflect on this memorable occasion, I extend my gratitude to the First Lady of Nigeria – HE, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu OON, CON, for funding the empowerment of 500 indigent widows and the elderly with cash gifts, wrappers and food items through the Renewed Hope Initiative. Your generosity and kindness is greatly appreciated. Thank you for this remarkable gesture, Your Excellency.”

She stated further; “The grand event which had women dressed in beautiful attires from the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State, was also graced by my beloved husband H.E Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma @he_hopeuzodimma, the wives of serving and former Governors, ministers, lawmakers, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, captains of industries, traditional rulers, among other dignitaries. I further empowered our women with Vitamin A maize (Open Pollination Variety), Vitamin A cassava stems for the cassava farmer, Orange fleshed sweet potatoes (OFSP), ice block-making machines, cash gifts to 1000 young indigent women, Sewing machines, Hair Dryers, Popcorn machines and offering Free Eye Tests that will continue throughout the first week of September 2023 among other Empowerment programs.”

The recent post by Chioma Uzodimma on her verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

