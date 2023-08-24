China, South Africa sign ‘strategic partnership’ deal

China and South Africa have signed a strategic partnership agreement towards increasing the representation of the Global South in global governance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, both signed the agreement at the ongoing 15th annual Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), Summit.

The summit which started on Tuesday will end on Thursday, in Pretoria, South Africa.

The agreement seeks to strengthen China-South Africa strategic partnership towards building a high-quality community with shared future.

The summit is an international relations conference attended by the heads of state and government of the respective member states and invited leaders of 67 countries including 53 other African countries.

Bangladesh, Bolivia, Indonesia, and Iran were also represented.

According to Mr Xi, the key to the strong relationship and profound friendship lies in the mutual support by our two countries and the two political parties in pursuit of their respective development.

“China is advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation, while South Africa is exploring a path toward modernisation that suits its own national conditions,” said the Chinese leader.

Mr Xi noted that China “is ready to work with South Africa to carry forward the friendship, deepen cooperation, and strengthen coordination, in an effort to take the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights,” including building “a high-quality China-South Africa community with a shared future.”

(NAN)