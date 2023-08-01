Chimamanda Joins Obi, Baba-Ahmed At Presidential Tribunal

A post on Channels Television’s official website reads that the Labour Party’s candidate (LP) Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed were joined by the celebrated author Chimamanda Adichie on Tuesday in Abuja at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu’s victory in the election on February 25, 2023, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is being disputed by Obi and Baba-Ahmed.

The adoption of written address by LP and Obi will once again be heard by the Tribunal.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, are among the petitioners who are pleading for the annulment of Tinubu’s election victory on February 25.

Both of them are fervently hoping to be declared the election’s victor or that a runoff would be held.

With the last being Tinubu’s response to Atiku and the PDP’s final written address on July 24, the parties filed and exchanged final written addresses.

