Children Needed their parent Attention More During their Puberty Age, Faith Oyedepo Speaks

Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo in her recent post on facebok shared a message to the public

While speaking the cleric she report state that ‘Children are alarmed about the changes in their bodies during their teenage years and need the comfort and reassurance of their parents, that they are normal and that everything is all right. Go beyond being their parents to being their friend, so they can open up and confide in you.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘As children gradually move into their teen years, they begin to get more interested in people of the opposite sex. They begin to want to spend more time with those of the opposite sex, eventually leading to the desire for marriage. This is healthy, if they are guided on how to handle it.

