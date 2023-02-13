Chieftaincy Title Bestowed on Ortom, Well Deserved, says Gemade

Chief Sen. Barnabas Gemade, and his amiable wife have jointly felicitated the Executive Governor of Benue State, HE Chief Dr Samuel Ortom and his adorable wife on the Chieftaincy titles awarded to them as the “Nyamkyume i Tiv and Shima i Nyamkyume” by the Begha u Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse today in Gboko.

In a congratulatory message to the governor, Senator Gemade described the title as well deserved for his indefatigable disposition as the number one citizen of the state, and as such it’s ideal for him to be part of the Tiv supreme council.

The Nom Iyange u Tiv appreciated the Tor Tiv, Prof. Ayatse for finding the governor worthy of the honour, which he believes it’s after the genuine watch on the handling of the affairs of the state that has earned him the title.

The Senator who is also a member of the “Ijir Tamen i Tiv” prayed to God to keep the governor in his alms to maintain the status quo of ensuring security of his people.

Comr. Solo Dzuah,

Publicity and Media aide to Sen. Gemade

February 13, 2023

