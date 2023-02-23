Chief Simon Okeke Hints On Why Igbos Fighting For Biafra Can’t Win The Agitation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Simon Okeke, a former leader of the Police Service Commission, has stressed the significance of Southeast residents voting in the upcoming elections.

Okeke claimed during a meeting with other Igbo elders that he participated in the Biafra war, which resulted in the deaths of many people, and that those engaged in the current, violent agitation for Biafra are harming the Igbos more than they are helping them because they can’t succeed. In the southeast, he assured his populace, security agencies will ensure calm and safety, and they should cast their votes for their top choices in large numbers.

Chief Okeke said the following in a YouTube video at around the 8:00 minutes: “Security agencies are strategically positioned across the nation, especially in the southeast, to provide sufficient protection and safety for everyone to turn out and vote for the candidates of their choice. Remember that your fathers and grandfathers, as well as myself, demanded and battled for the creation of that same Biafra approximately 52 years ago if not earlier.

“Millions perished in fight and from hunger. What gives you the idea that by engaging in extreme activism you can overcome this bloody conflict this time around when some of us in this room, including myself, took part in it? Guns, armored vehicles, planes, fighters, and other weapons were used in that conflict. This time, we need to plan strategically for the welfare of our people, our kids, and our grandchildren. Violence, self-immolation, and staying home when parents should be working and kids should be in school are all ineffective ways to achieve Biafra. Mondays find you relaxing at home”.

